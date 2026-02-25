'You don’t make good songs, but…': Ismail Darbar counters AR Rahman's 'communal' remark

New Delhi:

AR Rahman found himself at the centre of a controversy after speaking about possibly losing work due to alleged communalism in Bollywood. The comment, which came during an international interview, quickly drew sharp reactions online. Days later, music director Ismail Darbar shared his take on Rahman’s remarks on communalism.

Ismail Darbar reacts to AR Rahman’s communalism claims

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail Darbar dismissed the idea that communalism could limit success in Hindi cinema. He pointed to the long list of Muslim artists who have thrived in the industry, using that as a counter to Rahman’s statement. He said, “If the industry were communal, then no Muslim in this country would have become a star. There would not have been Ismail Darbar, Naushad saahb or Dilip Kumar. They wouldn’t have become stars if this were the case.”

Darbar went a step further, making a pointed remark about Rahman’s work. He added, “It is all about talent and your fate. Also, what deficiency do you have in life that your stomach is not getting filled? God has given you everything, so live nicely. You are very talented; you design sounds very nicely. You don’t make good songs, but you are a good sound designer.”

What was AR Rahman's 'communal' remark that courted controversy?

AR Rahman’s original comment came during an interview with BBC Asian Network, where he reflected on his journey as a Tamil composer working across industries in India. While he said he had not directly experienced discrimination, he did suggest there could be underlying shifts. “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face,” he had said.

How did AR Rahman clarify his remarks?

The remark led to backlash, after which AR Rahman shared a video message to clarify his intent. He emphasised that his relationship with India and its culture remains central to his work. “Dear friends, music has always been means for me to reach out, celebrate and pay tribute to a culture. I look at India as inspiration, as teacher, and as home. I know there is always a possibility of misinterpretation in the best of intentions. But my intention has always been to uplift, to pay tribute to, and to serve through music. I have never wished to wound."

He further added, "I feel very lucky that I am an Indian, because this country, for some reason, provides me with the space that believes in the freedom of creativity."

He also mentioned, "From Jala to presenting at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and the presence of Ruhi Noor, to working together with the youth of Nagaland to form a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Music Academy and forming Secret Mountain, India's first-ever cultural virtual band and the greater honour of composing scores for Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past."

On the work front, AR Rahman is composing music for Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, along with Hollywood's iconic music composer, Hans Zimmer.

Also read: Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark: 'Apni shaanti se raho…'