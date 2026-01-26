Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark: 'Apni shaanti se raho…' Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has reacted to music composer AR Rahman’s recent ‘communal thing’ remark. She offered a calm and measured response amid the ongoing debate.

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has shared her thoughts on music composer AR Rahman’s recent remarks about facing "communal" bias and a perceived "power shift" in the industry. She offered a calm and reflective perspective on the debate that has unfolded over the past few days. Rahman’s comments had sparked widespread discussion after he suggested that he may have lost work in the Hindi film industry due to what he described as a possible “communal thing”.

Amid the discussion around his remarks, AR Rahman recently performed at the Etihad Arena in the UAE, where he sang several of his popular tracks along with Vande Mataram. Videos from the concert circulated widely on social media, drawing praise from fans. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who attended the show, described it as an “exhilarating concert”.

Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's communal bias remarks

AR Rahman clarified his 'communal thing' statement on social media after it snowballed into a controversy. He explained that he never intended to hurt anyone. However, the issue continued to draw reactions from several industry artists, including Javed Akhtar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kangana Ranaut. Now, Waheeda Rehman has shared her take on the controversy in her own measured way.

When asked about Rahman’s statement, Rehman made it clear that she prefers to stay away from such discussions, especially when things are otherwise going well. “Yes, I read about it, but I try to dig less into it. I prefer not to pay attention to it, when everything is going fine. These small things happen in every country,” she told SCREEN.

She went on to question the need to get drawn into speculation or debates around intent and truth. “So, what to believe and how much to believe? If it’s even true or not. Why should we get involved? At least at my age, I don’t want to get involved with anything or anybody. Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho, that’s what I can say," she said.

The veteran actress also suggested that Rahman’s reduced presence in Hindi cinema may have more to do with changing industry dynamics than with religion. “Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai. Ek umar ke baad, log kehte hain ki bring somebody new or different. All this can lead to a few people staying behind,” she explained.

Expanding on the point, she further added, “Agar vo bahut oonchaai par pahuche hain aur vo vahin rahenge, unhi ko lenge, aisa bhi toh nahi hota na. Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai, aisi koi nayi baat nahi hai,” mentioning that the situation is a part of the natural ebb and flow that comes unsaid in creative industries.

What did AR Rahman say that triggered a controversy?

AR Rahman’s original comment had come during an interview with BBC Asian Network, where he spoke about challenges he faced as a Tamil composer working in India. “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face,” he had said.

How did AR Rahman react to the backlash around his 'communal' comment?

Following the flak, AR Rahman released a video message clarifying his position, stressing that India remains his inspiration and home, and that music has always been his way of uniting people. “Dear friends, music has always been means for me to reach out, celebrate and pay tribute to a culture. I look at India as inspiration, as teacher, and as home. I know there is always a possibility of misinterpretation in the best of intentions. But my intention has always been to uplift, to pay tribute to, and to serve through music. I have never wished to wound."

He further added, "I feel very lucky that I am an Indian, because this country, for some reason, provides me with the space that believes in the freedom of creativity."

He also mentioned, "From Jala to presenting at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and the presence of Ruhi Noor, to working together with the youth of Nagaland to form a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Music Academy and forming Secret Mountain, India's first-ever cultural virtual band and the greater honour of composing scores for Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past."

AR Rahman has not issued any further statement or comment on his ‘communal’ remark, even as the issue continues to be discussed.

