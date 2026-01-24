AR Rahman sings Vande Mataram at Abu Dhabi event amid controversy, Shekhar Kapur reacts Amid the 'communal remark' controversy, AR Rahman sang Vande Mataram at an Abu Dhabi event, receiving praise from the audience online. Bandit Queen director Shekhar Kapur also heaped praise on him. Take a look here.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently made headlines due to his comments about alleged communal bias in the film industry, which led to criticism. However, he addressed the issue with a social media post.

Amid the 'communal remark' controversy, the music composer performed at the Etihad Arena in the UAE. In addition to his hit songs, he sang Vande Mataram, which received praise from the audience online.

Those who attended his concert took to social media platforms to share videos of the mesmerising performance. Bandit Queen director Shekhar Kapur reacted to the performance, praising AR Rahman and calling it an "exhilarating concert."

Shekhar Kapur reacts to AR Rahman's performance

In his X post, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, "What an exhilarating concert by AR Raham at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity 20,000 people cheering, singing , dancing and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs.. (sic)" Take a look below:

AR Rahman addresses his 'communal remark' controversy

After receiving strong reactions on social media from his recent interview, music composer AR Rahman posted a video on Instagram. In the video, he clarified that India is an important part of his life and that his music is meant to express himself, not hurt anyone's feelings.

In the video, he said, "Dear friends, music has always been means for me to reach out, celebrate and pay tribute to a culture. I look at India as inspiration, as teacher, and as home. I know there is always a possibility of misinterpretation in the best of intentions. But my intention has always been to uplift, to pay tribute to, and to serve through music. I have never wished to wound."

He further added, "'I feel very lucky that I am an Indian, because this country, for some reason, provides me with the space that believes in the freedom of creativity."

Music maestro AR Rahman also mentioned, "From Jala to presenting at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and the presence of Ruhi Noor, to working together with the youth of Nagaland to form a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Music Academy and forming Secret Mountain, India's first-ever cultural virtual band and the greater honour of composing scores for Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer. Each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past."

