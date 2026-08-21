Jagamae Sangeetham on Prime Video gets its release date, stars Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced September 4 as the worldwide premiere date for Jagamae Sangeetham, its upcoming Telugu Original musical drama. The series will stream in Telugu with English subtitles, along with a Tamil dubbed version, across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, Jagamae Sangeetham is inspired by Prime Video's Hindi musical drama Bandish Bandits. The series has been produced by Sushmita Konidela.

Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth lead the cast

The series features an ensemble cast led by Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani and Sushmita Shetty. Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Deepak, Priyanka Nalkari, Manik Reddy, Prachi Thaker and Roopa Lakshmi also feature in pivotal roles.

The writing has been credited to Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala and AR Prabhav.

What is Jagamae Sangeetham about?

Set against the world of Carnatic music, Jagamae Sangeetham follows Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri's celebrated musical legacy. As he tries to live up to his family's traditions, Balu is also forced to confront strained relationships and secrets from the past.

The return of old rivalries puts the family's musical heritage at risk, leaving Balu caught between preserving what has been passed down to him and finding an artistic identity of his own.

Music plays a central role in the story, with the series bringing together traditional Carnatic influences and a contemporary sound. The songs also become a way for the characters to express emotions and conflicts that they struggle to articulate.

Vishal Chandrasekar composes the music

Music for Jagamae Sangeetham has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekar. The score draws on Carnatic traditions while expanding into a contemporary musical landscape as Balu's journey progresses.

Speaking about the series, Prime Video India's Director and Head of SVOD Originals Nikhil Madhok said the story explores family, legacy, tradition and self-discovery through music. Producer Sushmita Konidela similarly said the intention was to use music as an emotional language for the family's relationships, conflicts and aspirations.

Jagamae Sangeetham will be available exclusively on Prime Video from September 4 in Telugu with English subtitles and a Tamil dub.

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