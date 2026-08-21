Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh bring comedy and high-stakes drama in Vibe teaser as Preity Zinta takes charge | Watch

Kunal Kemmu is all set to return to the director’s chair after Madgaon Express with the comedy-drama Vibe. The makers released the film’s official teaser on Friday, August 21, 2026. Apart from Kunal, the film stars Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta and debutant Vanshika Dhir in key roles.

Notably, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 18, 2026. Vibe is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.

Vibe teaser is out

The 1-minute and 20-second teaser offers a fun glimpse into Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh’s mission as the unlikely duo gets pulled into an increasingly dangerous situation by Preity G Zinta’s character. Watch the teaser below:

Internet reacts to Vibe teaser

Social media users have been reacting positively to the film’s teaser. One user wrote, "Finally koi achi comic timing wali movie aa rahi hai (Finally, a movie with good comic timing is coming)." Another added, "Kunal Kemmu Bollywood ki comedy films ki one-man army honge in future (Kunal Kemmu will be Bollywood’s one-man army for comedy films in the future)." So far, the teaser has garnered over 38,000 views on YouTube.

Vibe: What is the plot?

The film follows the story of two ordinary men, Hardik (Kunal Kemmu) and Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), who find themselves in an unexpected situation when the country is in danger. They never planned to be heroes, but now they must step up and protect the nation.

Earlier on Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the teaser poster for Vibe across social media platforms. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Ready. Set. VIBE (sic)." Take a look below:

Vibe: Who all are in the cast?

The film stars Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir in lead roles, with Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

Preity Zinta's work front

On the work front, Preity Zinta made her comeback to the big screen with Aamir Khan-backed film Batwara 1947, eight years after Bhaiaji Superhit. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles. The film witnessed a box office clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

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Preity Zinta stars in Kunal Kemmu-written Vibe; film to release next month | See first poster