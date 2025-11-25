53rd International Emmys: Diljit Dosanjh loses to Oriol Pla, Amar Singh Chamkila fails to bag any awards Diljit Dosanjh earned his debut International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila in the Best Actor category but he lost it to Spanish actor Oriol Pla, who won it for I, Addict.

Punjabi actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh, added another feather to his cap when he received a nomination for International Emmy Awards 2025 in the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ category on September 25.

However, the actor could not convert it into big on November 25 as he lost his debut Emmy award to Spanish actor Oriol Pla, who won the International Emmy Award 2025 for Yo, adicto (I, Addict).

Other nominations

Along with Diljit Dosanjh (India) and Oriol Pla (Spain), actors from UK and Colombia were also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor. Have a look at the Emmy nominations here:

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

David Mitchell in Ludwig (United Kingdom)

Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict] (Spain)

Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia)

Diljit's had reacted to Emmy nomination

At the time of Emmy nomination Diljit took to Instagram and shared the happy moment with his fans. The actor tagged Imtiaz Ali to thank him for the film.

Imtiaz Ali loses to UK's Lost Boys & Fairies

Amar Singh Chamkila failed to bag any awards at International Emmy Awards 2025, after Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali lost in TV Movie/Mini-Series category category to Lost Boys & Fairies by by Duck Soup Films.

Have a look at Ali's competitiors here:

Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany)

Lost Boys & Fairies (United Kingdom)

Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death] (Chile)

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra played Amar and Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, a film that released in 2024 on Netflix and won several acclaims in the country.

