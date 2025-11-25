International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh, Shalini Passi and Imtiaz Ali arrive at red carpet Indian stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Shalini add charm to the International Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet.

New Delhi:

The 53rd International Emmy Awards are being held in New York on Tuesday. Just like several past year, this Emmy edition too holds Indian nominations in the form of Amar Singh Chamkila.

It's actor and director, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali arrived at the International Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet in style. Now it remains to see if the Punjabi actor and singer can join the likes of Vir Das.

Diljit arrives in style

At the 53rd International Emmy Awards Indian talent made a heartfelt impression on the global stage. Leading the charge was Diljit Dosanjh, who arrived with his trademark modesty and an unmistakable sense of pride. Dressed in a glittering blazer and black trousers, his turban properly tied, the look blended Punjabi authenticity with international flair. To fans of Amar Singh Chamkila, his very first International Emmy nomination felt like a shared victory.

Shalini Passi injects a shot of contemporary Indian glamour

Joining him on the red carpet was Shalini Passi, known for her appearance in Bollywood Wives. Understated elegance she was, her outfit reflecting quiet confidence, standing out amid the red-carpet frenzy.

A proud night for Indian storytelling

For India, of course, this was an emotional affair. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who's directed Amar Singh Chamkila, joined Diljit on the carpet, proud representatives of a film that has travelled considerably beyond its Punjabi origins.

With 64 global nominees this year, the International Emmys stand as a celebration of storytelling outside the US, and India’s strong presence reflected just how far its narratives now reach.

For the unversed, International Emmy Awards 2025 are being held at the New York Hilton Midtown. The awards night is being hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. For the unversed, the Emmys are organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Science.

