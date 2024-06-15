Saturday, June 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. In Pics: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations

In Pics: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations

Several pictures from the 90th birthday celebration of actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain are trending high on social media. Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla was also present at the birthday bash, held in Mumbai. Scroll down and check them out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2024 13:10 IST
aamir zeenat birthday
Image Source : ANI Aamir Khan's mother turned 90 on June 13, 2024.

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday in a grand manner. The birthday bash was attended by several family members and close friends of Aamir including Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla. Several pictures from the grand celebrations are doing rounds on social media wherein Aamir can be seen sitting alongside his mother wearing nearly similar coloured clothes. One of the pictures that is viral on the internet features Aamir with his mother and sisters, Nikhat and Farhat Khan.

See the viral pictures:

On Thursday, Juhi also shared a picture on her Instagram handle from the celebrations wherein she can be seen posing with Aamir Khan and one of the guests. 

Aamir Khan wore a white sherwani for the occasion. The party will be held on June 13 at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. As per a source close to the actor, "Aamir Khan will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities." Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does.

Aamir Khan on work front

On the film front, as a producer, Aamir's next film is 'Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Feel like giving up': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note on his 4th death anniversary

Also Read: Mandira Bedi opens up about losing husband Raj Kaushal, says 'still can't listen to Kishore Kumar's music'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement