In Pics: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday celebrations

Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday in a grand manner. The birthday bash was attended by several family members and close friends of Aamir including Bollywood diva Juhi Chawla. Several pictures from the grand celebrations are doing rounds on social media wherein Aamir can be seen sitting alongside his mother wearing nearly similar coloured clothes. One of the pictures that is viral on the internet features Aamir with his mother and sisters, Nikhat and Farhat Khan.

On Thursday, Juhi also shared a picture on her Instagram handle from the celebrations wherein she can be seen posing with Aamir Khan and one of the guests.

Aamir Khan wore a white sherwani for the occasion. The party will be held on June 13 at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. As per a source close to the actor, "Aamir Khan will fly in 200 plus family members and friends from different cities to celebrate his mother's birthday on June 13. She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and doing well, everyone wanted to do a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bangalore, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities." Aamir, who shares a special bond with his mother, often seeks her approval on scripts and films he does.

Aamir Khan on work front

On the film front, as a producer, Aamir's next film is 'Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

