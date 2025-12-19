Ikkis: Final trailer is all about Dharmendra's smile and Agastya Nanda's determination | Watch The final trailer for Agastya Nanda's debut film Ikkis, which is set to release in theaters, has now been released. Read further to know everything about the film.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis' release dated was postponed but the makers look keen in igniting excitement over the film till then. The final trailer for the film, which is scheduled to release on January 1, 2026, has been released today.

It it significant to note that He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra will appear on the big screen one last time in Ikkis as he breathed his last on November 24, 2025.

Ikkis final trailer looks powerful

The 2-minute 11-second trailer begins with the voice of Jaideep Ahlawat as he says, 'I still remember the smell of that smoke and gunpowder. We were about to change history, but that one boy changed our destiny.' Later, the trailer shows powerful war scenes and the sounds of bullets and bomb blasts. Agastya Nanda looks impressive in the army uniform in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra appears at the end of the trailer with a wide smile on his face as Rajesh Khanna's song 'Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana' plays in the background.

Watch the trailer here:

Ikkis cast

For the unversed, Dharmendra has played the role of Arun Khetarpal's father. The Ikkis cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sameer Bhatia, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Andhadhun fame Sriram Raghavan.

The film will now be released on New Years

Ikkis was initially scheduled to release in theaters on December 25. However, the makers have now postponed the film by a week. The war-biopic is now releasing in theaters on January 1, coinciding with the New Year. The film is based on the life of India's Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. There is considerable excitement among the audience for this film based on a real-life story. Now it remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office.

