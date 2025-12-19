Four More Shots Please Season 4 Series Review: Friendship and closure come easily, fatigue weighs heavy Four More Shots Please Season 4, starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, comes to an end with lots of laughter and baggage-free relationships. Is the last season worth your while? Let's find out.

Movie Name: Four More Shots Please Season 4

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Director: Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani

Genre: Comedy-drama

When Four More Shots Please premiered in 2019, it announced itself as a bold, unapologetic exploration of urban Indian womanhood. Glossy, loud and often polarising, the Prime Video series carved out space for conversations around female desire, ambition, mental health and friendship, subjects rarely given centre stage in mainstream Indian storytelling. Over three seasons, the show attracted both devoted fans and sharp critics, praised for its intent and representation, and questioned for its excesses and surface-level politics, as well as its lack of in-depth approach to real feminism.

Now, with Season 4, the series returns for its final chapter, promising closure for its four protagonists while attempting to reconcile its progressive aspirations with narrative maturity. But was it able to do so? Let's find out.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: Story

Four More Shots Please Season 4 Season 4 picks up with Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang at crossroads that feel both familiar and distant. With the start of Siddhi and Mihir's wedding, the show comes back with a repeated track, where each woman is grappling with the consequences of past choices: romantic, professional and personal. The new season positions itself as a coming-of-age, not in youth but in adulthood, where growth is less about rebellion and more about reckoning.

Damini continues to navigate the fragile balance between creative freedom and her professional endgame while confronting unresolved breakup closure from Jeh. Anjana seems freer this season, but her sudden bike ride and football sessions do feel like a midlife crisis more than just an expression of 'freedom'.

Siddhi’s arc once again revolves around being bratty the whole time and tuning mature by the rushed end of the series. Umang, meanwhile, faces questions of belonging and permanence, both in love and in life. The season’s intention is clear: this is about closure, acceptance and the uncomfortable quiet that follows constant chaos.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: Writing and direction

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the writing in Season 4 feels more reflective than reactive. There’s a noticeable attempt to slow things down, to let moments linger rather than rush from one dramatic beat to another. The dialogue is less punchline-driven than earlier seasons and more introspective, though it still leans heavily on pop-culture references and therapy-speak.

Directors Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani maintain the show’s signature sheen-sleek apartments, fashionable brunches, relatable music and curated chaos, but there’s a conscious effort to ground the storytelling emotionally. The series attempts to move beyond shock value and instead examine the quieter anxieties of modern urban women: fear of stagnation, loneliness masked as independence and the pressure to always appear ''sorted.

That said, the writing sometimes struggles to balance nuance with accessibility. The show wants to say many important things and occasionally says them too explicitly.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: Acting

The strength of Four More Shots Please has always been its ensemble, and Season 4 benefits from the comfort and chemistry the four leads share. Kirti Kulhari brings a quiet confidence to Anjana, portraying her internal conflicts with subtlety. Her arc this season is one of the most grounded, dealing with motherhood, autonomy and maturity, work-life balance and no rushed relationships. Bani J, as Umang, continues to exude physical confidence, but it’s in her softer moments, uncertainty, longing, fear of abandonment, that her performance truly lands.

Sayani Gupta’s Damini remains the emotional fulcrum of the group. Gupta plays her with restraint, allowing vulnerability to seep through her otherwise controlled exterior. Her performance captures the exhaustion of constantly having to be 'strong' and 'authentic' in a world that commodifies both. Her new sisterly chemistry with Kunaal Roy Kapur also benefits the last season.

Maanvi Gagroo’s Siddhi shows visible growth, moving away from impulsiveness towards emotional accountability, though the writing doesn’t always give her character enough space to breathe. Prateik Babbar and Samara Kapoor's arrivals were much-needed and well-timed.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: Technical aspects

Technically, the series remains polished and visually consistent with its earlier seasons. The cinematography favours warm lighting and stylised compositions, reinforcing the aspirational aesthetic the show is known for. Mumbai, this time, does not continue to be presented as both playground and pressure cooker, but a city with endless possibilities and a wide scope. The aerial shots of the city are eye soothing, but the same repetitive shots of Mumbai roads had more screentime than some deserving subplots.

The soundtrack is eclectic, featuring contemporary Indian and international tracks that underscore the mood of each episode. On occasion, the soundtrack does the heavy lifting in terms of emotion signalling. The pace of the editing can be a little too fast at times. It rushes through moments where a little more breathing room for the emotions would have been helpful. Costumes continue to be a strong point, not just as clothing but as a projection of self through the women's style.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: What works

Where "Four More Shots Please" Season 4 gets it right is with its women-centred friendships being the core of this narrative. The friendships of the four women appear to be something experienced, without being based on practicality. The dialogue, with its deep-seated sense of women speaking unapologetically, reflects a certain realism that marks mature friendships.

Crucially, the series resists the urge to moralise these characters’ decisions. In a world that wants either perfection or contrition from female characters, the series is fortunate that it has women who are flawed yet unpunished and uncertain yet unlabeled.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: The underwhelming moments

Notwithstanding its best intentions, Season 4 is sometimes weighed down by its own legacy. The show has always been vocal about its feminist ideologies, but in this case, it sometimes tends to go overboard. Some of the conflicts, especially those in the romantic lives of the characters, are often resolved too soon. The show has also not moved out of its socio-economic bubble.

There’s also a feeling of repetition here. Commitment-phobia, esteem issues, and freedom are themes that have been mined in earlier seasons, and while the setting may be shifted, the dynamics are familiar. 'Girls' holds its nose at times in its attempts at growth, but isn’t fully committed to that either.

If viewers are expecting a revolution or deeper socio-political involvement, then Season 4 may come across as very safe. It’s reflective, but rarely disruptive.

Four More Shots Please Season 4: Verdict

Four More Shots Please Season 4 arrives with the weight of legacy and the promise of closure, but ultimately settles for emotional familiarity over narrative bravery. While the intent remains sincere and the performances committed, the season rarely pushes beyond the comfort zone the series has long inhabited. Its portrayal of female friendship continues to be its strongest asset, yet the storytelling often feels insulated, repetitive and unwilling to fully interrogate the privilege it depicts.

The show gestures towards maturity, slower pacing, reflective arcs, and softer conflicts, but it frequently resolves its tensions too neatly, blunting emotional impact. What once felt bold and disruptive now feels cautious, even predictable. Feminism here is articulated clearly, sometimes too clearly, leaving little room for ambiguity or organic conflict.

As a farewell, the season offers reassurance rather than resonance. It doesn’t dismantle its own contradictions, nor does it meaningfully evolve its voice. Still, Four More Shots Please deserves acknowledgement for opening doors and centring women who were unapologetically flawed, vocal and visible at a time when such representation was scarce.

For its consistency, performances and cultural significance, but also for its narrative fatigue and lack of risk, the final season earns 2.5 out of 5 stars. This series that once sparked many debates bows out with dignity, if not distinction.

Also read: New OTT releases this week: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi titles

Latest Entertainment News