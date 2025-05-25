Ikkis: Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia’s theatrical debut with Jaideep Ahlawat to release on Gandhi Jayanti The teaser video of Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia’s theatrical debut film 'Ikkis' released on Saturday. The war drama is directed by National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan.

New Delhi:

The makers of the much-awaited biopic film 'Ikkis' released the teaser on Saturday, May 24, 2025, across social media platforms. This biographical film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by the National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan. For the unversed, this movie marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia with Palaak Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat.

The movie 'Ikkis' is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar. It follows the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Sharing the teaser across their social media platforms, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films also revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2025. The war drama stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, alongside veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Ikkis teaser is out now

The teaser for Ikkis begins with a letter sent to Arun Khetarpal's father during the 1971 Battle of Basantar, informing him that his son died in action on December 16.

The official Instagram account of Maddock Films shared the teaser video with the caption that reads, "Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025."

Check the post below:

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan earlier said that this war-drama film does not delve into his childhood experiences, but instead follows a story of a young officer who was martyred just two months after turning 21 and for this role, he found The Archie actor Agastya Nanda perfect.

Also Read: The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Mandvi Sharma talks about her career shift from journalism to PR