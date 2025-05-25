The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Mandvi Sharma talks about her career shift from journalism to PR During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Mandvi Sharma, CEO and Managing Director of Tree-Shul Media Solutions LLP, explained how she shifted her careers from being a journalist to being a PR professional.

Mandvi Sharma, CEO and Managing Director of Tree-Shul Media Solutions LLP, in conversation with Akkshay Rathie at India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, spoke about how she switched gears in her career. For those who may not know, Mandvi has worked as the Worldwide Publicist for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and as the Corporate Communications Head at Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

She was asked about how this journey began and what made her shift from being a journalist to being a PR professional. Responding to this, Mandvi said, "I think one, I was sapped out of the energy of being an entertainment journalist because I realised that the more you are heading towards yellow paper journalism, the more you are heading towards sensationalism of news, the more I wasn't like satisfied with that kind of news. And I don't blame anybody for it. It is just the need of the hour for a lot of people to kind of get the traction that they want but it wasn't for me."

Mandvi says 'It's a blessing to have Shah Rukh Khan as my first boss'

Explaining her experience working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, she said, "And Mr Khan somehow is that person who will make you believe that you can do anything. So, when he said come be my publicist it was very hard to say no to that and he is a university himself. So I learned literally everything because there is an apprehension for a journalist to turn into a publicist. As a journalist, you're a completely different beast altogether. As a publicist, you kind of shed a lot of layers of that beast and become this very diplomatically correct and very tactful kind of a person which I still am learning after 14 years of doing this."

She further expressed her gratitude for working with SRK during her career transition saying, "I got to learn a lot and the man is a rockstar of a boss. So, it's a blessing to have him as my first boss when i switch gears."

Commenting on Mandvi's statement, Digital Marketing Expert Gautam Thakker added, "Shah Rukh Khan is perhaps the best marketing guy in our industry. There's no doubt about it. If you see every campaign that he has done right from day one and I have actually worked with him during Ra.One he is a university in himself and I think if he would not have been the actor, he probably would be headling like the world's largest advertising agency."

For the unversed, Mandvi began her career as a journalist 16 years ago in 2004 with India Today in New Delhi and worked for three years there. After this, she wrote for Mail Today and continued to work with Delhi Times for five years before switching over to public relations. The turning point of her media career was when she got a role as a Worldwide Publicist for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Corporate Communications Head of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

