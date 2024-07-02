IIFLA 2024: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's production Girls Will be Girls wins Grand Jury Award

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Girls Will be Girls

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's production 'Girls Will Be Girls' wins Grand Jury Prize at at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Scroll down to read more. Chadha and Fazal, both 37, launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios last year. Following, the film "'Girls Will Be Girls" was announced, directed by Shuchi Talati and starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi in the lead.

The latest win at the festival has added to the project's success and it has previously received grand prizes at the Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania and the Biarritz Film Festival in France. Sharing about the latest win, Chadha called it an "incredible honour". "Winning the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA is an incredible honour. It's gratifying to see the hard work and dedication of our entire team being recognized on such a prestigious platform.

'Girls Will Be Girls' is a story close to our hearts, and we are thrilled that it continues to resonate with audiences globally. This is the third win for the film this huge month. "The response has been overwhelming and the love the film is getting is truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more happy with a better debut as producers".

Fazal added, "This journey has been nothing short of magical. From Sunburn to Cannes and now IFFLA, each accolade reaffirms our belief in the power of authentic storytelling. We are grateful for the support and love we've received, and we're excited to see where 'Girls Will Be Girls' will go next.

"The film is produced under Pushing Buttons Studios alongside Crawling Angel Films, Blink Digital and France's Dolce Vita Films. The film follows the story of 16-year-old Mira (Panigrahi), who has a tense relationship with her mother. Later she is sent to a boarding school in the Himalayas and explores the journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgment of female desire

