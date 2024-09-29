IFFA 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and SRK's Jawan bag major awards, check full winner list

Follow us on Image Source : X Check full winner list for IFFA 2024 here

Today is the third and last day of IIFA 2024. Bollywood stars rocked the stage of the IIFA 2024 Awards in Abu Dhabi last night. Where the heroines added glamour with the dance of the beauties, the actors set the vibe of the award show with their comedy. Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' won the Filmfare Award for Best Film. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar accepted this honour from the team. In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan stormed the box office with his strong acting in Jawaan. Rani Mukerji was chosen as the best actress for her role of a resilient mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra was recognised as the best director for 12th Fail. It is a biopic that highlights the inspirational journey of IPS officer Manoj Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey. Bollywood stars made a splash with their dance at the award ceremony. Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon won the hearts of the people with their powerful performances. Shahid's dance with Prabhu Deva and Kriti on stage stunned everyone. Vicky showed a great dance on his viral song Tauba Tauba.

Checkout the full winner list of IFFA 2024:

Best Film: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga)

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Supporting Actor: Anil Kapoor - Animal

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol - Animal

Best Music Direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshvardhan Rameshwar - Animal

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal - Arjan Vally (Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao - Chaleya (Jawan)

Special Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini

Debutant of the Year: Alizeh Agnihotri

Best Story: Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

