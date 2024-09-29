Diljit Dosanjh finally introduced her mother to the word, dedicates 'Hass Hass' lyrics to her | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Diljit Dosanjh finally introduced her mother!

Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh is known for keeping his personal life and family hidden from the audience. Finally, the singer introduces his family to the world. The musician, presently on tour, recently performed in Manchester in front of his mother and sister. For many years, the singer has shielded his family. Even though he had mentioned them earlier in the year, he had concealed who they were. But he seems like finally, Diljit is ready for the world to find out about them.

Diljit's mother gets introduced to the world

Those who remember the lyrics of Diljit's Song 'Hass Hass' would now know the real reason behind them. While singing the lines from the song, "Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae," and introduced his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur to the world.

Watch the video here:

Diljit disclosed earlier this year that his relationship with his family was strained as a result of his parent's decision to move him in with his uncle. Diljit claimed, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle)," in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia for his podcast. "I left my town behind and travelled to the metropolis. I moved over to Ludhiana. My parents responded, "Yes, take him," when he asked, "Send him to the city with me." Not even my folks asked me," said the singer.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan birthday celebration: Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan reaches KBC 16 set