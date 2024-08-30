IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma's Netflix series divides netizens over its storytelling

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The six-episode is streaming on Netflix

IC 814 Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, is finally out on Netflix. The six-episode web series tells the story of the longest hijacking in Indian history and is based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight, which was hijacked by terrorists in December 1999. The web show is adapted from the book titled Flight into Fear: A Captain’s Story. The web show garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, however, it is also being slammed by a section of social media users citing its 'pro-terrorist' and 'anti-government' storytelling. So, let us find out what are the points which are trending on X (formerly Twitter), that have sparked controversy around the Netflix series post its release.

Here's how netizens are slamming Netflix series

One user asked the director of the series, Anubhav Sinha, why he used 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' as the names of two of the hijackers and wrote, ''Hello @anubhavsinha jb IC814 k sare Hijacker Muslims the toh tumne Web series me Hijacker k nam Shankar aur Bhola kyu rkha hai?(EP-4)Aur ek nam Burger. Itna darr kyu hai tujhe? Ye whitewash jo krne ki kosis ki hai usme success nhi ho payega Tu.''

Another user wrote, ''Summary- ISI wasn’t involved, Taliban are the good guys,'' slamming its makers for allegedly tempering with the true incident.

A third user also questioned the director for naming 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' for hijackers and wrote, ''Why you called the Terrorists Names as Shankar and Bhola? @anubhavsinha.''

One user named Gappistan Radio wrote, ''Oh now terrorists are playing Antakshari with passengers, one of whom they killed, another was left with a slit throat.''

Another user named Kunal Singh wrote, ''#Netflix India become fake story peddler pakistan militant sympathizer. 5 guys who #IC814TheKandaharHijack were Ibrahim Akhtar (frm Bahawalpur), Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry (frm Karachi) and Shakir (frm Sukkur). Netflix call them sankar & bhola.''

Check out some of the other posts on X criticising its makers

Apart from criticism, the web show also captivated applause from the audience, who have watch it. Check out some of the posts which praises the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

IC 814 also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Rajiv Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa in important roles.

