IC 814 row: Netflix assures content reviewing, says future content will be sensitive to nation's sentiments

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma, is currently the hottest topic among Bollywood fans. The series released on Netflix last week has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, however, it is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A section of people has accused its makers of distorting facts and making 'pro-terrorist' and 'anti-government' changes in the web series. Now, as per a report by the news agency ANI, the central government has taken this matter 'very seriously'.

Centre has summoned the content head of Netflix over the series on Tuesday, citing that 'nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation'. ''India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The govt is taking it very seriously,'' said the government sources.

Now, the streaming platform has assured the government to conduct a content review and guaranteed that all future content will be sensitive to the sentiments of Indian people.'' ''Netflix has provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments, ANI reported quoting the government sources.

A PIL was also filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a ban on IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack for allegedly showing the real hijackers as having Hindu Gods' names, Bhola and Shankar. ''The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm,'' the petition stated.

Several hashtag related to boycott of the series are trending on social media including 'Boycott Bollywood', 'Shame on Netflix' and 'Boycott Netflix', among others.

About the series

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza in key roles and premiered on Netflix on August 29. The six-episode web series tells the story of the longest hijacking in Indian history and is based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight, which was hijacked by terrorists in December 1999. The hijack lasted seven days. The web show is adapted from the book titled Flight into Fear: A Captain’s Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

