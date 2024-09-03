Kangana Ranaut's new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata announced as Emergency awaits release date

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was postponed recently.

Kangana Ranaut, whose latest offering Emergency still awaits its theatrical release and Censor Board certification, will next headline a film directed by Manoj Tapadia titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. On Tuesday morning, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and announced that Kangana will next be seen essaying the central role in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. As per his post, the film will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.

Produced by Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharma, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata centres on the people without whom the country would cease to function. On collaborating with Kangana, Babita Ashiwal in a note shared by the film's team said, "Working on this project has been incredibly rewarding. Our goal is to create content that captivates our audience. With Kangana on board, we are confident the movie will strike the right chord." As per the makers, the film "aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of these everyday individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, Kangana is waiting for the release of her film Emergency, which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Last week, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama Emergency is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Emergency had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold. ''There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

(With ANI inputs)

