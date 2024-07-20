'I have never justified...', Sonu Sood issues clarification on his viral tweet on Kanwar Yatra row

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Sonu Sood had landed himself in troubled waters after his stand on the Uttar Pradesh government's directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. His tweet about a dhaba owner spitting on roti while making it has made people criticise him. The actor now has clarified the viral tweet.

Sonu Sood took to X (previously called Twitter) and said, "I have never justified those who spit in food. It is their character which will never change. They should be given severe punishment for this. But let humanity remain humanity, friend. The time we spend in explaining to each other, we should spend that much time on the needy people! By the way, let me tell you all, that I am the biggest fan of the work of the UP government."

He further added, "Every house in UP, Bihar is my family. Remember, no matter what state, city, or religion, if you need anything, let me know. The number is the same".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut had also taken a dig at actor Sonu Sood regarding the same. ''There should be only one nameplate on every shop: “HUMANITY”,'' Sonu wrote in his tweet. He even received massive backlash on the platform. Reacting to Sonu's stand, Kangana said, ''Agree, Halal should be replaced with “HUMANITY”.

This whole matter began with a boy preparing rotis for his customers, which also has footage of spitting on the flour. The user's video came when the order came that the owners of restaurants on the Kanwar Yatra route of Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar would have to write their names on their shops. Sonu Sood reacted to this.

Later, while responding to Sonu Sood's tweet, the user wrote, 'The roti with spit should be parcelled to Sonu Sood so that brotherhood remains intact!' After this, Sonu Sood, while responding to this user's tweet, wrote - 'Our Shri Ram ji had eaten the false berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat it? Violence can be defeated by non-violence, my brother. Humanity should remain intact. Jai Shri Ram.'

For the unversed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes should display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith.

