The Social Network star Armie Hammer denies allegations of cannibalism, physical abuse

Embattled Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has opened up about the allegations of cannibalism as well as physical and sexual abuse against him. The actor had a public downfall in 2021 after messages he allegedly sent were leaked, detailing his graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fantasies. In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the actor was asked about the allegations, which he has vehemently denied in the past. "Let’s first of all address the elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?” asked Morgan, referring to the leaked messages. "You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone," the actor replied.

Morgan later asked Hammer point-blank if he had ever "eaten any human flesh". To this, Hammer responded, "No. Not a question I'd ever thought I'd have to answer by the way. But no, never. The actor then opened up about the graphic messages, which he sent to his former girlfriend, Effie Angelova. "This was a very intense (affair). Any of those conversations we had inside of that relationship when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, doesn't look so good. In 2021, Angelova accused him of sexual assault and abuse but the actor had denied it. Asked about the wider allegations of abuse, Hammer said, “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.

He also addressed accusations that he branded his ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. “I wouldn’t say brand. No. There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A'. “Just like the tip of a small knife. I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their initials tattooed on each other," Hammer said.

Armie Hammer is an American actor who began acting after several guest appearances in TV series. He has worked in several well-renowned films including The Social Network, Mirror Mirror, The Polar Bears, The Lone Ranger, Stan Lee's Mighty 7, Entourage, The Birth of a Nation and Crisis. In 2022, he starred in Death on the Nile, where he played the role of Gal Gadot's character's husband Simon Doyle, Linnet's husband and Jackie's lover. He has also worked in several TV shows including Arrested Development, Veronica Mars, Desperate Housewives, Reaper, Gossip Girl, The Simpsons and American Dad among others.

