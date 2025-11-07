Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi spotted together amid divorce proceedings rumours Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi are formulating their divorce after nine years of marriage. Divorce proceedings have reportedly begun today, on November 7.

New Delhi:

TV couple Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi are reportedly calling it quits after nine years of marriage. According to media reports, the divorce proceedings have begun today. A video has surfaced on social media showing both actors outside a court.

However, despite being spotted outside the court on Friday, the TV actors chose to stay tight lipped on the matter.

Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi spotted together

A video has surfaced on social media showing Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi outside a court. While no information has yet been released by either party regarding the divorce proceedings, the release of this court video seems to confirm rumors of their divorce.

Hunar was seen entering the courthouse after speaking with a lawyer. While Mayank was seen leaving the courthouse, he was seen trying to hide his face with his hand upon seeing the paparazzi.

Hunar and Mayank's wedding

Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi married in 2016. Their wedding was held in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at the Pahadi Wale Gurudwara in Greater Kailash, Delhi. According to media reports, Hunar and Mayank first met through their families. Theirs was an arranged marriage.

