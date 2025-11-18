'Forced to do programme': Humane Sagar’s mother blames manager, organisers for negligence; demands justice Odia singer Humane Sagar's mother alleges his manager and organisers forced him to perform despite severe illness. For the unversed, the singer passed away on Monday evening.

Renowned Odia singer Humane Sagar died on Monday evening following multiple organ failure. The news of his sudden death has left his fans and people from the industry in deep shock.

After his death, Humane Sagar's mother, Shefali Suna, has made serious allegations against his manager and the event organisers. She claims they pressured her son to keep performing on stage even when his health was failing.

Serious accusation by Humane Sagar's mother

According to the singer's mother, despite his worsening condition, they continued to push him into doing shows and took advantage of him while he was unwell. According to a report by Odisha TV, Humane Sagar's mother, Shefali Suna, said, "My son was used. He was forced to do the program even in a serious condition. I never begged for money for my son's medical care. I want justice for my son."

Humane Sagar's mother demands justice

Shefali is demanding that those responsible for the circumstances leading to her son’s death be arrested. She claims that her son was forced to do programs “even in serious condition.” She insists she never begged for money during his illness, emphasising that she trusted the system to take care of him.

Contradicting claims from management

On the other hand, Humane Sagar's manager has rejected the allegations. According to him, Humane's health problems, especially his liver ailment, had been addressed medically, but he "didn't take medicines properly and neglected his health." According to Odisha TV, Humane Sagar's manager said, "Humane Sagar's liver ailment was cured. However, he didn't take medicines properly and neglected his health."

For the unversed, Humane Sagar delivered several hit songs in the last decade. His famous songs include 'Tu Mori Pain', 'Mora Dil Mora Dhadkan', 'Jete Dele Dhara', 'Niswasa', 'To Akhi Mo Aaina', 'Janha Re' and others.

