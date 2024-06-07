Hum Paanch to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: 6 Popular TV shows of Ekta Kapoor | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ekta Kapoor

If there's one name every person associates with daily soaps, it's Ekta Kapoor. Born to veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor for her TV show in the basement of her house. Hard work, dedication, luck, support and a never-giving attitude made her what she is today. From Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Shweta Tiwari in Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Vidya Balan in Hum Paanch, all have been launched by the Queen of Indian Television. On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's take a look at a few of her popular shows.

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is the story of Mihir Virani decides to marry Tulsi, the daughter of their family priest. However, his mother strongly disapproves and tries to create various obstacles in Tulsi's life.

2. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is the story of 18 years of struggle, Parvati's innocence is proved and her husband's killer is punished while she starts her life afresh.

3. Kkusum

Kkusum is the story of Kkusum Deshmukh, who belongs to a middle-class Maharashtrian family and gets married to Abhay Kapoor. However, she realises that Abhay doesn't love her and likes another woman, Esha.

4. Kkavyanjali

Kkavyanjali is the story of Anjali and Kavya two loving sisters who are excited to be married into the same family. However, they turn into bitter enemies after their marriage.

5. Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan

Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan is the story of Saba, a dedicated doctor, who meets Shaukat and they fall in love with each other. However, things take a turn when she finds it difficult to manage her personal and professional life.

6. Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta is the story of Manav, a garage owner, is smitten with Archana, a homely and hardworking girl belonging to a middle-class family. When Archana marries Manav, their happiness gets dampened by the crises in his family.

