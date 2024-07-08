'Hugely celebrated for her...', Kangana Ranaut pens an appreciation note for Meena Kumari

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has now become an MP, is often in the news for some reason or the other. The actress remains in the news sometimes for her outspoken statements and sometimes for her social media posts. Kangana Ranaut recently shared a post appreciating late actress Meena Kumari.

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video clip of Meena Kumari from the movie 'Pakeezah' directed by Kamal Amrohi on her Instagram story. She wrote, "I haven’t followed much of Meena ji’s work but I read a lot and she seemed highly celebrated for her craft."

"This hair-raising transition from grief to hysterical chuckle to sheer disillusionment is beyond supreme. Apparently in her days, one didn’t dare call other heroines actresses, the media and film industry said they are all heroines, there is one actress and that is Meena Kumari," she further wrote.

Kangana Ranaut contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She won by a huge margin of over 55,000 votes, and Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the voters. Speaking to ANI, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving Himachal Pradesh, her "janmabhoomi." The actress achieved a decisive victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. Ranaut has been among the handful of Hindi cinema stars who openly extend support to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling herself a fan of the leader.

Kangana, who has shown her acting skills in films like 'Queen', 'Panga', and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', has now become an MP. She contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time and won with a huge margin. Since winning the elections, the actress has been in the news for some reason or the other. Talking about her films, she will soon be seen in the role of Indira Gandhi in the film 'Emergency'. The film also stars many famous actors from Mahima Chaudhary to Anupam Kher. The movie will be released in theatres on September 6 this year.

