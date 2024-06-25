Honey Singh performs at Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding reception, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot forever on June 23. The couple who had been dating for seven long years completed the formalities of civil marriage and are now officially husband and wife. A video of Honey Singh performing at the wedding reception of Sonakshi and Zaheer is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, it can be seen Sonakshi and Zaheer groove to Honey Singh singing Brown Rang. Fans were ecstatic seeing this trio having a gala time. One user wrote, "Aj bhi Honey Singh hi hai top mein". Another user wrote, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ko yeh song gana chaiye tha Yaar tera superstar desi kalakaar".

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

