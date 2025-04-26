Homebound: Martin Scorsese becomes executive producer of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s Cannes film Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s film Homebound as an executive producer. Karan Johar shared an Instagram post on Saturday. Check the details here.

New Delhi:

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese has come forward as an executive producer in Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming release, 'Homebound'. The film features Dhadak actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is best known for his work in movies like Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Goodfellas, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Irishman, Rolling Thunder Revue and Silence.

It is significant to note that Neeraj Ghaywan is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival after a decade. The director won two awards at the 68th Cannes Festival for the movie 'Massan'. This movie marks the debut of Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal, It also stars Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Now, Ghaywan's Homebound will be screened at the 78th Cannes festival.

Karan Johar shares post on this collaboration

Indian filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared that Martin Scorsese boards as an executive producer in Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound. In the post, he wrote, 'Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world!'



Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound selected for Cannes

For the unversed, Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Home Bound' has been shortlisted in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. Director and writer Neeraj Ghaywan has received several National and Filmfare Awards for his work. This year, the 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

