HIT 2 Hindi trailer trolled for poor dubbing, Adivi Sesh fans say 'download karke bhi nahi dekhenge'

HIT 2 has been running in cinema halls successfully since it arrived on December 2. Not just in India, but the US collections for the film have been very encouraging. After the success of Major, the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh is fast emerging as a pan-India star who will deliver good content and equally engaging performances. However, a recent move by Adivi Sesh's movie producers has not gone down too well with his fans. Let's find out what has led to the trolling of HIT 2.

What upset Adivi Sesh fans?

HIT 2 Hindi trailer was launched recently. The announcement regarding the Telugu thriller's Hindi dubbed version releasing in cinema halls on December 30 was also shared by the makers. However, the Hindi trailer of HIT 2 was not released on YouTube. Instead, it was made available through Komal Nahta's Twitter handle only. Fans were upset over the muted promotions of HIT 2 in Hindi at a time when dubbed versions of many South films have been doing great business in the North.

Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Hindi trailer trolled for dubbing

In the Hindi trailer of HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh, the dubbing of the main character Krishna Dev aka KD, played by Adivi Sesh has not been liked by the fans. Netizens who saw the Hindi trailer on Twitter pointed out the mismatch in the dubbing voice which diluted the emotions of Sesh which came across terrifically well in the original language. About this, one social media user said, "Ye itni bekar dubbing Karke theatre mein Release karoge to Download karke bhi nhi dekhega (sic)." Another one said, "Fan dub hai kya ? Worst dubbing ever. Ye set max wali dubbing kisne kar di...(sic)."

