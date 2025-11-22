Harman Sidhu dies in tragic road accident: A look at his famous songs Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in tragic road accident on November 22. Have a look at his famous songs here.

New Delhi:

Punjabi music fans woke up to heartbreaking news as popular singer Harman Sidhu, best known for his breakout hit 'Paper Ya Pyar' with Miss Pooja, died in a devastating road accident on the Mansa, Patiala highway. Sidhu, only 37, was returning to his native Khiala village near Mansa when his car reportedly collided with a truck near a local palace.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was left mangled beyond recognition, and he died on the spot. Early reports suggest the collision occurred late at night, though an official investigation is underway.

Harman Sidhu's death shocks his fans

Harman Sidhu was a familiar voice in Punjabi households, an artist whose work blended earthy storytelling with catchy melodies. The journey of this village boy with a dream to a recognised voice in Punjab's music earned him respect and affection from his fans. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Punjabi music community, with many remembering him as a warm, grounded artiste who always stayed connected with his roots.

A voice that rose with 'Paper Ya Pyar'

He rose to overnight fame with the super hit number 'Paper Ya Pyar', which was in duet with Miss Pooja. Even today, at any gathering of Punjabi people, it is a must-play track, whose lyrics are still remembered by all for their realism and Sidhu’s raw, melodic rendition. The track marked his entry into mainstream success, and opened doors for him across the Punjabi music landscape.

Harman Sidhu's famous songs

Apart from his breakthrough song, Sidhu sang various other hit numbers that proved his potential as a vocalist and even as a lyricist. Songs like 'Koi Chakkar Nai,' 'Bebe Bapu,' 'Babbar Sher,' and 'Multan VS Russia, made him a household name in Punjabi Music Industry.

His storytelling-whether reflecting family bonds or social themes-earned him admiration. Since the singer's death, his fans and fellow musicians have been flooding social media with tributes. According to his fans, with Harman Sidhu's death, Punjab has not only lost a singer but also a voice that carried the flavour of its soil.

