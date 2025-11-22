Harman Sidhu, Punjabi singer, dies in tragic road accident at 37 Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in a horrific road accident in Khyala village, Mansa district, on Saturday. He was 37 years old.

New Delhi:

According to PTC News, , the accident occurred in Khyala village, near Mansa district, on the Mansa-Patiala road, when his car collided with a truck. The impact was so severe that the car was severely damaged, and Harman Sidhu died on the spot.

Harman Sidhu's family

Harman Sidhu's sudden death has sent shockwaves through fans and the music industry. Singer Harman Sidhu came to prominence with the song 'Paper Ya Pyar' with Miss Pooja. The late singer leaves behind a widowed wife and a daughter. His father passed away a year and a half ago.

Harman Sidhu was famous among Gen Zs

Harman Sidhu's duet songs became popular. His album 'Paper Te Pyaar' gave him immense popularity and made him famous overnight. His pairing with Miss Pooja would have been a huge hit. He had worked with Miss Pooja in many music albums. After Harman Sidhu finished singing the duet, he was ready to start the second inning. Both his new songs would have been released by the end of 2025. He was loved by Gen Zs for his lyrics were all about family bonds or social themes.

According to the information given by the family to the press, Sidhu had gone to Mansa for the shooting of his songs and after completing the work, he was returning home. It is significant to note that Harman Sidhu was the only son of his parents.

