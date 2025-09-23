Haq teaser: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam bring Shah Bano case to life on screen | Watch Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam bring the Shah Bano case to life in Haq. The film’s teaser highlights her fight for justice and equal rights.

The teaser for the upcoming film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has been released on Tuesday. The film, based on real-life incident, deals with the story of Shah Bano, who knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, urging the court to grant her equal rights, which were being curbed by her husband.

Haq movie teaser: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s powerful act

The teaser shows Emraan Hashmi telling Yami Gautam that if she were a true Muslim and a virtuous and faithful wife, she would never have said such a thing. To this, Yami Gautam replies, 'I am just Shazia Bano. Our fight has been for only one thing: our rights.' Later, she approaches the court for justice, where she is told to consult a Qazi, to which she replies, 'If someone's blood is on our hands, will you still say the same thing to me?'

The judge tells Emraan Hashmi that this isn't a personal matter. The entire nation is about to get involved. Following this, Emraan and Yami face off in the Supreme Court. Yami Gautam says, 'We are Indian women, so the law should treat us with the same respect it treats others.'

Watch the Haq teaser here:

Haq movie release date, director, cast and producers

Haq is based on the landmark Supreme Court decision in the Mohammed Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case. Directed by S. Verma, the film is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025. It is produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.

What is the Shah Bano case? Summary and significance

In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano, a mother of five children, was given triple talaq by her lawyer husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan. When she sought alimony under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he refused to pay her, citing Muslim personal law. The case reached the Supreme Court and in 1985, the court ruled that Section 125 applies to all Indian citizens and divorced women should receive alimony, regardless of their religion. The verdict was a landmark one, reinforcing the principles of gender justice and a secular Constitution.

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s recent films

Talking about the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dhoom Dhaam and Article 370. Yami Gautam's acting in Article 370 impressed people a lot. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his film They Call Him OG. He was seen in The Bads Of Bollywood.

