Katrina Kaif announces first pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal | See Post

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif finally announced her first pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable post, making an official announcement that was much-awaited.

Several photos and videos of the couple had been doing the rounds on social media for the past several months. It was about time that Katrina and Vicky made the announcement. Their fans had been waiting for such a post for a long time now.

Katrina's post

Katrina shared a polaroid photo of her and Vicky touching the baby bump. 'On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. Om,' read her caption.

See the post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story

What began as whispers in Bollywood circles soon blossomed into one of the industry’s most talked-about love stories. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were first linked in 2019 after appearing together on a chat show, where Vicky jokingly proposed to her. Though the two kept their relationship largely private, sightings at parties and family gatherings fuelled speculation.

The couple never publicly confirmed their romance, but by 2021, reports of an impending wedding dominated headlines. On December 9, 2021, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding, attended by close family and friends, followed strict no-phone rules, with limited photographs later shared by the couple on social media.

Now, after 4 years of their wedding, the couple will become parents as the actress is expected to deliver in October.

