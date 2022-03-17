Happy Holi 2022: Atrangi Re to Pushpa, movies to watch on the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Atrangi Re movie still featuring Sara Ali Khan

Highlights OTT offers varying choices for movie lovers to sit back and enjoy on a relaxed evening

Red Notice and Badhaai Do are must-watch on Netflix this Holi

On Disney+Hotstar, you can revisit films like Jolly LLB 2 and 2 States among others

Holi 2022 has arrived. As families come together to celebrate the festival of colours, one can utilise this time to sit back and enjoy a movie they may be planning to watch for some time but have missed out on due to some reason or the other. Last year's hits like Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re and Netflix actioner Red Notice can be enjoyed from the comfort of the home. So what's the wait for? We bring to you a list of must-watch films that will make your Holi fun and entertaining.

Atrangi Re

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles, Atrangi Re takes a unique take on Bollywood love triangles. With romance, complexities and tragedy, this film has all kinds of emotions in it. This Holi, watch this movie with your loved ones for the vibe and colour it adds to the love story genre.

Red Notice

If you are in the mood for some action mixed with fun and entertainment, you must check out Netflix actioner Red Notice. Ryan Reynolds' comic timing is sure to leave you in splits as you marvel over The Rock and Gal Gadot's action sequences.

Pushpa

Sensational regional hit Pushpa: The Rise had got everyone talking. If you have missed out on watching this Allu Arjun starrer, Holi may be the perfect time to enjoy this one.

Badhaai Do

Holi is fun, vibrant and exciting, so you can watch the latest Bollywood comedy Badhaai Do on Netflix to make your festivities interesting. The movie also carries the important message of inclusion and diversity and can be watched with teens and kids.

Shiddat

If you are a sucker for romantic tales, Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, is going to strike an emotional chord with you. Cuddle up with your loved ones and tune into the colours of love and romance this Holi with Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer Shiddat.

2 States

This North and South Indian love story stars Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor. Cuddle up and watch this whirlwind romance between a Punjabi boy and a Tamilian girl along with your loved ones.

Jolly LLB 2

Apart from the fantastic performances of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the film, the song Go Pagal, with catchy beats, is surely a Holi go-to song. Besides, the twist in the movie takes place during the song, making it more intriguing and a fantastic watch for Holi.