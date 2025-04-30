Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs blocked in India amid tensions over Pahalgam attack The move came in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were brutally killed in a religiously-motivated assault carried out by terrorists allegedly linked to Pakistan.

Islamabad:

Instagram accounts of several top Pakistani actors, models, and influencers, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar and Sajal Aly, have been blocked in India amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the recent horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

When Indian users attempt to access the Instagram accounts of these Pakistani celebrities, they receive a message stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The move is believed to be connected to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, although there has been no official confirmation.

16 Pakistani YouTube channels blocked in India

Earlier on April 28, India had banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation. The action was taken on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA released a list of channels that were banned, including popular Pakistani news channels Dawn News, Geo News, Bol News, ARY News, Sama TV and Suno News. Apart from several channels of Pakistani journalists have also been blocked. Other banned handles include Uzair Cricket, The Pakistan Reference, Razi Naama, and Samaa Sports.

Pakistan govt X account withheld in India

The Indian government has also withheld access to the X account of the government of Pakistan. A message on the Pakistan government's X account reads: "Account Withheld, @GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

