India issues NOTAM: Pakistan aircraft barred from Indian airspace till May 23 Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

New Delhi:

In a significant move on Wednesday, India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the closure of its airspace to all Pakistan-registered and military aircraft amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the NOTAM, this restriction will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, 2025, during which no Pakistani aircraft will be permitted to enter Indian airspace.

Pakistan declared No-Fly Zone

Earlier, Pakistan had declared a temporary No-Fly Zone (NOTAM) over Islamabad and Lahore until May 2, reportedly fearing a possible Indian airstrike. Under the new restrictions, civilian and military aircraft are barred from flying over these cities — a move often seen in anticipation of high-risk military activity or response.

Military analysts believe Pakistan's move to issue the NOTAM suggests heightened alert within its defence establishment. The situation along the LoC remains volatile, with security forces on both sides maintaining high operational readiness.

India, while not escalating beyond retaliation, has made it clear that it will respond firmly to any provocation, especially amid continued ceasefire violations and cross-border hostilities. Further developments are being closely monitored by security agencies.