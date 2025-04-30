Pahalgam attack: India, Pakistan military hold talks, New Delhi warns against unprovoked ceasefire violations Pahalgam terror attack: India has warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, news agency ANI reports quoting Defence sources.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over hotline yesterday (Tuersday) to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan. India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, news agency ANI reports quoting Defence sources.

Notably, the Pakistani troops have resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir, continuing with their ceasefire violations along the LoC, Army officials said on Monday.

The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

Pakistan's continuous violation of the ceasefire is being seen in the context of Pakistan's frustration following India's tough stance against Islamabad in the aftermath of terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 innocent lives.

New Delhi has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, which include suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing, and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches. Additionally, New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

Pakistan, in its response, announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.