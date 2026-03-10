Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai avoids clash with Yash's Toxic; new release date announced

New Delhi:

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been postponed by a week. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, will now arrive in cinemas a week later, on June 12. The shift comes after Yash’s Toxic changed its own release plans. The action drama, which was earlier slated for March 19, has now moved to June 4.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai postpones release

In an official statement, director David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Films, posted a statement to announce the same. “We would like to clarify that our film – Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release."

Hinting indirectly at the clash diversion, they added, “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later."

Despite the change in release date, the film’s promotional plans will continue as scheduled. The team is expected to move ahead with the launch of its soundtrack and trailer, keeping the momentum going as the new mid-June release approaches. The film also stars Chunky Pandey, King Ali Sagar, Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi and Kubbra Sait, in key roles.

Yash’s Toxic release postponed

Earlier, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups confirmed that the film will now release worldwide on June 4, 2026. Announcing the update, the team shared a note explaining the reason behind the shift. "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience (sic)."

The statement further read, "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026."

Toxic was previously slated to clash with Dhurandhar Part 2, which will continue with its previously announced release date, March 19.

Also read: Alpha new release date announced: Alia Bhatt's partial look from film with Sharvari revealed