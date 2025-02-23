Guru Randhawa admitted to hospital after serious injuries, singer says his spirit remains unbroken Guru Randhawa, one of India's most popular singers, has posted pictures from the hospital. The actor shares details about a recent accident and the injuries that followed.

Famous Punjabi singer-turned-actor Guru Randhawa has been admitted to the hospital, he has given this news by posting a picture from the hospital bed on social media. After seeing this picture, the concern of his fans has increased. On Sunday, February 23, the singer gave a health update by sharing his latest shocking photo from the hospital. He revealed that he got injured while shooting an action scene for the film 'Shockey Sardar' and after that, he had to be admitted to the hospital.

Guru Randhawa shares a picture from the hospital bed

Guru Randhawa was recently shooting for his Punjabi film 'Shoonki Sardar', which also stars Babbu Maan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Guggu Gill. However, he got injured while performing an action sequence. On Instagram, Randhawa has shared a picture from the hospital with his painful experience, in which he has told the fans about his injury. Guru wrote, 'My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirits are intact. Got a memory from the set of the film Shoonki Sardar. It is very difficult ... but will work hard for my audience.' In the photo, the singer was seen lying on the hospital bed, smiling for the camera despite being in pain, while he was wearing a cervical collar on his neck.

Fans and celebs got upset after seeing Guru's picture

Reacting to this news, Mrunal Thakur commented, 'What happened.' On the other hand, Ori wrote, 'Oh no. Get well soon my brother.' Singer Mika Singh also got upset and wrote, 'Get well soon.' His fans also wished the actor-singer a speedy recovery in the comments section. One fan wrote, 'Get well soon champ.' Another wrote, 'Sab theek hoga paaji.' A third user wrote, 'I can't see this post, love you paaji can't believe you are in this condition.'

