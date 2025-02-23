Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's 'Girls Will Be Girls' becomes first Indian film to win John Cassavetes Award Richa and Ali Fazal's debut film as producers 'Girls Will Be Girls' won a big award in California. It has also become the first Indian film to do so.

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut film as producers 'Girls Will Be Girls' has won the 'John Cassavetes Award'. The film featuring All We Imagine As Light fame Kani Kusruti and debutant Preeti Panigrahi was released on Prime Video in December 2024 and was received well by the viewers. The film has now marked a big win in California.

The first film to win an award

'Girls Will Be Girls' is directed by Shuchi Talati. The Independent Spirit Awards were held in California on Saturday. The film has created history by winning the 'John Cassavetes Award'. 'Girls Will Be Girls' has become the first Indian film to receive this award. For the unversed, this award is one of the most famous awards in the world.

What did Ali Fazal say about the award?

After winning the award, Ali Fazal said, 'This victory is very important for us and Indian cinema. The true essence of independent cinema is to present the truth without fear, no matter how difficult it is. 'Girls Will Be Girls' does exactly that. It is an attempt to break boundaries and make history and I feel proud to be a part of this film.'

Richa Chadha reacts

On 'Girls Will Be Girls' winning the award, Richa Chadha said, 'This victory is like a dream come true. I feel proud that we made a film like 'Girls Will Be Girls'. This is not just my victory, but the victory of the entire team, who believed in this story.'

About the film

Let us tell you that the story of 'Girls Will Be Girls' revolves around a 16-year-old girl named Meera (Preeti Panigrahi). The girl's rebellious mood is linked to her mother's (Kani Kusruti) incomplete youth experiences. The film is directed by Shuchi Talati but the producers of the film are Richa and Ali Fazal. They have made it under the banner of their production company 'Pushing Buttons Studios'. The film was released on Prime Video India on December 18, 2024. The film was appreciated by audiences and critics as well.

Also Read: Girls Will Be Girls Movie Review: Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi starrer is the perfect yearender, thank you Ali and Richa!