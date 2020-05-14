Ayushmann Khurrana confirms Gulabo Sitabo to release on OTT, says 'advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai'

Image Source : TWITTER/@AYUSHMANNK Gulabo Sitabo to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12

After much speculation, Gulabo Sitabo has shunned theatrical release and opted for OTT in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Bollywood is suffering huge loss due to coronavirus lockdown. Shoots have been stalled and several projects are hanging in between. Films that were scheduled to release after last week of March have been the worst- hit. One of them was Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Piku fame Juhi Chaturvedi, Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled to release on April 17. Now with fewer chances of cinema halls opening anytime soon, makers have decided to release it on OTT.

"Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai! Gulabo Sitabo premieres this June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN aa jaana fir, first day, first stream karne"

"Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani.." Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet.

"'Gulabo Sitabo' is a slice of life, dramedy that is a must watch for families at home," Big B said as quoted by IANS.

Talking about his experience of collaborating with Ayushmann and Shoojit, Amitabh said, "I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit showed me the character's look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring 'Gulabo Sitabo' to audiences across the globe."

Ayushmann is excited as Gulabo Sitabo gave him an opportunity to reunite with his mentor Shoojit Sircar. For the unversed, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Sircar's Vicky Donor.

"It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after 'Vicky Donor'. Whatever I'm today is because of him and I'm happy that he made me a part of his vision again. 'Gulabo Sitabo' also sees me share screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it's a huge moment, it's a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen, and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience," he said.

