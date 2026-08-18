Chinese animated film Niu Lai becomes surprise box office hit after being mocked for terrible animation

New Delhi:

A Chinese animated film that appeared destined to vanish at the box office has found an unexpected audience after social media turned its reportedly poor animation into a viral talking point. Niu Lai, translated as The Cow Is Coming, was released in China on August 5. The 86-minute film earned only 7,700 yuan, around Rs 1.04 lakh, in its first 10 days, with fewer than 300 people reportedly buying tickets across the country.

There was little publicity around its release, with no trailer or promotional campaign. That changed when clips from the film began circulating online.

Niu Lai becomes a viral sensation

Viewers began sharing and mocking the film’s crude computer graphics, stiff character movements, awkward voice acting and confusing storyline. Some compared the animation to a student project, while others described it as worse than AI and among the worst films of 2026.

The online reaction, however, had the opposite effect. Curiosity began drawing audiences to cinemas, with people buying tickets specifically to experience the film for themselves.

According to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, Niu Lai has now earned more than 14.9 million yuan, approximately Rs 20 crore. Its unexpected run has put the film alongside much bigger releases in China’s box office rankings, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Niu Lai was reportedly made by two people

The film’s unusual production story has also attracted attention. Niu Lai was reportedly made over five years by just two people, Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, who are credited as writers, directors, producers and voice actors.

The film follows a newborn calf and a skylark whose relationship unfolds through an abstract dream sequence. Its animation has become the biggest talking point since its release. The film’s only known advertisement was reportedly an elaborate poster featuring traditional ink-wash artwork. The polished artwork stood in stark contrast to the rough animation that audiences encountered in the film.

Why audiences are watching Niu Lai

The film’s distributor reportedly faced warnings against releasing it because of concerns over its quality. He went ahead with the release because of his friendship with the director. Not all viewers, however, have dismissed the film outright. Some have found its handmade quality refreshing at a time when artificial intelligence can produce polished visuals in a matter of seconds.

One industry professional reportedly criticised the film across several areas, including its story and special effects. But that criticism has only added to the curiosity surrounding it.

Niu Lai’s unusual box office run is therefore less about conventional acclaim and more about internet culture. Audiences are not necessarily buying tickets because they expect the film to be good. They are buying them because they want to see for themselves what made the supposedly terrible animation go viral.

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