Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat gets a snake scare; 8-foot non-venomous reptile rescued from garden

Mumbai:

Two snakes were spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra West on the night of August 17, 2026. The incident was reported at around 8 pm, after which Forest Department officials were contacted.

Snake spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

A Dhaman snake was later found entangled under a shed in the garden. The snake was around 8 feet long and was identified as non-venomous. It was rescued safely without any harm.

The second snake, however, managed to escape as people were moving around inside Mannat. A search continued until late at night, but the snake could not be located.

The rescue came as a relief to the security guards and people at the bungalow. The rescued snake was eventually released into its natural habitat following Forest Department guidelines.

Later, the snake rescuer said in Marathi, "Today, dated 17.08.2026, I, snake rescuer Zuber Shah, rescued a snake from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat. A spectacled cobra was caught at this location. That snake has been safely rescued and released back into nature. Thank you."

Supreme Court recently dismissed plea against Mannat renovation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 14, dismissed a petition challenging the approval granted for the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai home, Mannat. The sea-facing bungalow in Bandra is one of Mumbai's most recognisable landmarks and often attracts fans from across the country.

The petition was filed by a Mumbai resident who questioned the permissions granted for the renovation work at Mannat. During the hearing, the Supreme Court also raised doubts about the petitioner's intent and observed that the motive behind the plea appeared questionable at first glance.

Finding no merit in the petition, the court dismissed the case. It also did not impose any stay on the renovation, allowing the approved work at Mannat to continue.

Shah Rukh Khan and family have temporarily moved out of Mannat

As the renovation work continues, Shah Rukh Khan has temporarily moved out of Mannat with wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

According to reports, the family is currently staying in a luxury apartment building in Mumbai's Pali Hill area. Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly leased four floors of the building from film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

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A fan once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he would sell Mannat; his answer left everyone speechless