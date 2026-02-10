'I pointed the gun…': Govinda breaks silence on confronting intruders at his house at 3 am Govinda has spoken about a late-night incident at his Mumbai house where a group of over 20 people attempted to enter his home. The actor said he used his licensed gun to scare them away.

New Delhi:

Govinda has opened up about a disturbing incident at his Mumbai house, where a group of more than 20 people tried to enter his home late at night. His version comes days after his manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed that Govinda had a gun in his hand while dealing with the intruders. The actor said he was forced to take out his licensed gun to scare them away. He also added that he confronted the men directly, but they failed to give any clear or convincing explanation for their presence.

Govinda recalls tense moments outside his home

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he noticed around 22 to 23 people approaching his house. “I first thought they were here for a party, but they didn’t seem like party people. So I captured their video,” he said, explaining what raised his suspicion. He added that he tried reaching out to the local police for help, but when Mumbai Police did not respond, he called the police of another country and stayed on the line.

The situation worsened when one of the men climbed onto the terrace. Govinda said he alerted his contacts and then took out his licensed gun. He confronted the group and asked, “Who are you?” Initially, no one responded. One person later claimed, "We’re here to fix the power system." Govinda said he was not satisfied with the explanation and noticed that the group continued to linger. "So I pointed the gun and asked them to leave. They were not expecting that," he recalled.

Govinda said he didn't try to identify the intruder

Looking back at the incident, Govinda said he did not try to identify who the intruders were. “That’s a waste of time. People divert their energy into thinking about all that,” he said, adding, "A good actor can’t work like that. They can either act or react. An actor’s job is to act. If an actor starts reacting to everything anyone and everyone in society is saying, that doesn’t feel nice. Yes, if you stay silent for too long, that silence can be misconstrued with suspicion. Even that’s not good.”

Earlier, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha had spoken to the media about the incident, without specifying when it took place. “Thank God he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise, God knows what would’ve happened to him. We also filed an FIR and have a video of what happened that night,” he said.

In a separate incident, Govinda, on October 2024, was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. Authorities have not confirmed whether that incident has any connection to the recent confrontation at his residence.

