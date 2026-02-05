'He had a gun…': Govinda acted in self-defence when some men gathered near his home at 3 am, says manager Govinda’s manager has clarified rumours around a late-night incident, stating that the actor acted purely in self-defence when a group of unidentified men gathered near his home around 3 am last year. He said the situation could have escalated but was controlled.

New Delhi:

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, has been associated with him for the past 30 years. Recently, he appeared in an interview and dismissed rumours suggesting that the actor was involved in any criminal or violent incident in recent times. Addressing online speculations, he clarified that the claims doing the rounds were misleading and did not reflect what actually happened.

Breaking his silence, the manager said the incident being discussed took place last year and involved a situation where Govinda acted to protect himself from a group of unidentified people. He did not disclose when the incident occurred, but stressed that it was being wrongly portrayed as something far more serious.

What happened outside Govinda's house last year?

Responding to a reporter’s question, “Unko koi maar dega, aisa koi vaham ho gaya hai kya?” (Has there been some fear that someone might kill him?), Govinda's manager strongly pushed back against what he described as exaggerated and malicious narratives.

“This nonsense that's being spread in the market -- that Govinda has become this or that -- nothing of the sort has happened,” he told ANI, adding, “No one knows him better than we do. I know Govinda. Life is unpredictable; sometimes situations spiral unexpectedly, that happens in everyone's life. But here, his situation has been blown up in such a way that he's being projected like some criminal, as if he's about to commit a crime and should be beaten up or even killed. These are the kinds of things being said. The abuses and humiliation we've had to hear -- we are well aware of it.”

Govinda's manager also spoke about the incident that took place last year. While he did not specify the date, he said it occurred between 3 and 3:30 am, when a group of unidentified men allegedly gathered near the actor’s residence. He described the situation as tense and said it could have turned dangerous had Govinda not acted instinctively to protect himself, maintaining that the actor “did nothing wrong.”

“That night, around 3 to 3:30 am, a lot of people had gathered there. At that moment, Govinda had a mobile phone in his hand, and if he hadn't also had his gun with him, God knows what could have happened,” the manager said. “We are extremely thankful that the situation didn’t escalate. If those people were genuine, they should have stood their ground and said who they were. It was only because he had a gun that he managed to talk to them and drive them away,” he added.

The manager further said that video footage of the incident exists and can be shared if required. “Everything is on video with me. If needed, I can show it. Something about the situation was clearly wrong, even if their plan didn’t succeed. Later, those people returned, and I also reached there. All of this has been documented,” he said.

He added that there were no security personnel present at the time, which increased the risk of the situation turning serious. According to him, the matter was reported to the police and a formal entry was made at the local police station. While he did not go into further details, the manager confirmed that Govinda sustained injuries while acting in self-defence.

Govinda was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in 2024

The clarification comes months after a separate incident in October 2024, when Govinda was hospitalised following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury. At the time, police sources said there was no indication of foul play.

As per a PTI report, a team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the actor at the hospital, where Govinda reportedly explained that his licenced revolver slipped and discharged accidentally while he was alone at home.

Will Govinda return in films?

On another note, Shashi also mentioned that Govinda is considering scripts to make a comeback in cinema. “A number of projects have been aligned, keeping him busy. There was a time when Govinda left projects worth crores in a year. Today, it is fine if he doesn’t like a script," he said.

“That’s different. Many producers and even actors have been reaching out to him with offers, even though he has not had a single hit in recent times. He is just waiting for the right offer," Sinha said. Reportedly, Govinda might announce a project in the upcoming days.

