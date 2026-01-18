Govinda breaks silence on Sunita Ahuja's remarks, says wife 'unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy' Govinda has broken his silence regarding wife Sunita Ahuja's remarks, where she claimed he had multiple affairs and would never forgive him. He stated that Sunita has been 'unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy.'

New Delhi:

Govinda's marriage to Sunita Ahuja has been in the news a lot over the past year. After rumours of their divorce, there were also talks about Bollywood actor Govinda having an affair.

Recently, Sunita said that Govinda had multiple affairs and that she could never forgive him. Responding to this, Govinda said that Sunita has been 'unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy'. Read on to know what he said.

What did Govinda say?

In an interview with news agency ANI, Govinda said, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy... But she [Sunita] can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. They have two children – Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. In 2024, Govinda was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver and was admitted to the hospital. A few months later, rumors about their divorce started spreading. However, both Govinda and Sunita denied the rumours, saying that no one could separate them.

