Govinda's bankruptcy rumours dismissed by nephew Vinay Anand: 'Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe hain…'

New Delhi:

Govinda has been in the news for his personal life for a while now. Alongside that, social media has been buzzing with claims that the Bollywood star is going through a financial crisis. The chatter picked up quickly, but his nephew Vinay Anand has now stepped in to respond and set the record straight. In a recent podcast, Vinay addressed the rumours directly.

Speaking to HindiRush, Govinda did not hold back while reacting to the claims about Govinda facing bankruptcy and dismissed them outright. Breaking his silence on the matter, Vinay said, "He is a superstar, Govinda aaj woh ek jagah khade hojaaye Rs 25-30 lakh rupaya aaramse mil jaaye. Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe hain… ye log bewakoof hain. Log likh rahe hain Govinda sadak par aagaye, Govinda ke saath ye hogaya… Abe pagalon, kidhar ho, kiske liye bakwaas kar rahe ho. He is 90s superstar who would charge in crores for films. (Even today, if he simply makes an appearance somewhere, he can easily earn Rs 25–30 lakh. The people calling him poor are foolish. Some are writing that he is on the streets or that something terrible has happened to him, that’s complete nonsense. He is a ’90s superstar who used to charge crores for his films.)"

He went on to remind people of Govinda’s standing in the 1990s, when he was among the top stars and charged heavily for his work. "Jab Lokhandwala mein Rs 12-13 lakh mein flat aata tha, he used to charge a Rs 1 crore for one film. How can you say ke woh sadak par aagaye hain? 70-80 filmein karne ke baad, 5 filmon mein Govinda ne jitna kamaya shayad he kisine kamaya hoga… aur pata nahi aise kitne stars ghoom rahe honge jinke paas paise nahi honge. Tum itne bade legend ke baare mein aise kaise bewakoofi waali baatein kar sakte ho. Mujhe bahot ajeeb lagta hai. (After doing 70–80 films, the amount Govinda earned from just five of them is probably more than what many others have made in their entire careers. And who knows, there may be several other stars struggling financially — but how can people say such foolish things about someone who is such a big legend? I genuinely find it very strange and upsetting.)"

Vinay also expressed disappointment over how these rumours spread. He said, "It makes me wonder what kind of people we have in our country. What kind of stories media is writing, woh bhi ek publicity he hai. Main jab social media kholun Govinda ji he nazar aate hain. Kya stardom hai yaar," he concluded.

Recently, Govinda also spoke about a shocking incident of a group of unknown men intruding his house at 3am. The Partner actor revealed that he had to point his licensed gun at them, post which, they left. An FIR has been reportedly filed in the matter.

As for Vinay Anand, he is a popular face in the Bhojpuri film industry. He became a household name with his role in 2001 film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, also featuring Govinda.

