Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee dives into India's biggest economic crisis in intense drama

New Delhi:

The trailer of Governor has finally been unveiled, and it dives deep into one of the most turbulent phases in India’s economic history. Backed by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee in a powerful new avatar and is directed by noted Marathi filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar.

Manoj Bajpayee Governor trailer out

Governor had already grabbed attention when its title and first-look poster were unveiled on Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday. Soon after, the teaser added to the curiosity around the project. Now, the trailer offers a larger glimpse into the film’s intense world and the economic crisis that shook the country in the 1990s.

The trailer captures a time when India was reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy. It builds tension around the collapsing economy, rising public anger and the pressure on the system to make crucial decisions that could save the nation from complete financial disaster. The narrative appears layered, emotional and politically charged, while also shedding light on a chapter many may not fully know about. Manoj Bajpayee looks convincing in the role of a Governor, bringing intensity and restraint to the character. Adah Sharma also leaves a strong impression in the trailer, adding to the emotional weight of the story.

Interestingly, the makers also organised a special screening for young audiences unfamiliar with the economic events of the 1990s. Along with watching the trailer, attendees got a chance to interact with the cast and creators and discuss the historical backdrop of the film. Watch the trailer of Governor here:

When is Governor releasing?

Governor is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The trailer offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee - playing a Governor, like never seen before.

The film features dialogues and screenplay by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also brings together lyricist Javed Akhtar and music composer Amit Trivedi.

Governor is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. The film clashes with Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at the box office.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to film body's ban on Ranveer Singh at Governor trailer launch: 'Place is very wrong'