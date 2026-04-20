Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh tear up during Raja Shivaji trailer launch | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer launch event of Raja Shivaji was held in Mumbai with great fanfare. Like all events related to the film, Genelia got emotional remembering the hardwork her husband Riteish Deshmukh put in the project. The couple also broke down when Riteish remembered his father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh and how much trouble he had gone through to direct and produce this film.

Seeing the hard work her husband had put in, she burst into tears on stage in front of everyone. Social media users were also seen praising the relationship between Riteish and Genelia. It is noteworthy that stars like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, who are a pivotal part of Raja Shivaji, attended the trailer launch.

Raja Shivaji will be released next month

This historical film, which is being made with a huge budget, was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Marathi languages. The film stars stars like Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan and Bhagyashree, and the highlight of the film is that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a key role called 'Jeeva Mahala'. Raja Shivaji, which has been made with high technical standards, will be released worldwide on May 1, 2026.

Past releases on the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

It is known that Vicky Kaushal made a film called Chava based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Shambaji and earned a thousand crore worldwide. Back in 2022, Pawankhind, directed by Digpal Lanjekar, also created a sensation at the box office. The audience was mesmerised by the way Chinmay Mandlekar played the role of Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was based on the story of Shivaji Maharaj's trusted general Tanhaji Malusare, came out under the direction of Om Raut and earned good collections. Let's see how many crores Riteish Deshmukh's film will earn at the box office.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji trailer out now: Riteish Deshmukh makes roaring comeback with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tale