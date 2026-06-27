Cabo Verde head coach opens up on taking on champions Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts

New Delhi:

Cabo Verde has seemingly done the impossible, as the side has qualified for the knockout stages of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. With three matches played, the side has managed to register three straight draws, scoring two goals, and with three points in three matches, the side has reached the knockouts of the competition.

Where many had counted the side out, the team showed the meaning of resilience and achieved a huge feat by reaching the knockout stages. However, a huge test awaits the side ahead, as they will be taking on defending champions Argentina in the round of 32.

Argentina, who have won both matches so far, are considered the favourites for the title. Cabo Verde have a huge task ahead of them, and speaking of the game, the side’s head coach came forward and talked about the prospect of facing Argentina.

"We are proud of our ability to face Argentina, as they have Messi, who many consider the greatest player in history. You shouldn't fear challengers; we weren't afraid, we were brave against the strongest teams in the world - that's our secret,” Bobista said after the game against Saudi Arabia.

Messi set to be on the bench for Agentina’s next game

Argentina is yet to play their third game of the ongoing tournament. The side will be taking on Jordan next, and ahead of the clash, the side’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, came forward and revealed that Messi will not be starting the upcoming game and will be on the bench but will play in the latter stages of the game.

"Leo will be a substitute tomorrow, to play later. We'll announce the team tomorrow. The decision of who starts tomorrow is not in relation to the opponent we'll face in the next round. Jordan is a good opponent, and we're not taking anything for granted. We'll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent,” Scaloni said.

With 5 goals scored, Messi is the highest goal scorer of the tournament and has been crucial for his side, and it could be interesting to see how they do without him in the first half.

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