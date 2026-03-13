Watch: Gaurav Kapur bends on one knee for Kritika Kamra, dances to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' at reception

New Delhi:

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married on March 11 in a civil wedding at their house in Bandra. A day later, on March 12, they hosted their friends and families for their wedding reception, which they called 'The Party, After'. And true to their invite, the party, attended by the couple's close friends from the film industry, was filled with dance, happiness, love and laughter. An inside video from the reception is going viral, in which the newlyweds are seen grooving to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' title track.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur dance to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi at the wedding reception

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception last night was all about stars, love and fun. The duo danced the night away with their friends from the industry. One of the highlights was when Gaurav went down on one knee, and together, they danced to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, leaving the crowd cheering and rooting for them. Watch it here:

For the reception, the Hush Hush actress wore a Dior gown, which she amplified with minimal accessories. Gaurav looked dapper in a black tuxedo set.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wedding pics

A day after their wedding, Kritika and Gaurav officially shared their wedding photos. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever", they penned, while dropping dreamy photos from their simple, civil wedding. While the bride wore a simple red saree, her husband complemented her in beige ethnic wear.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur: Wedding and reception guests

Although Kritika and Gaurav kept their wedding an intimate affair, a few well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports worlds were present at the ceremony. Among the guests were Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Gor, Anya Singh, Angad Bedi, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel, who were also a part of the reception. Vidya Balan and several others attended the party.

Also read: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception: Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs attend