Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Allu Arjun win top honours | See full winner list

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Award winners was revealed. Nivetha Thomas was chosen as the best leading actress for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu,' Allu Arjun as the best leading actor for 'Pushpa-2,' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film. Not only in the best film category, but Nag Ashwin's Pan India film also bagged several awards in the technical categories, including best art director and best make-up. Nag Ashwin was also announced the best director by the Telangana Government.

Let's have a look at full winners list here:

Best Leading Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2

Best Leading Actress: Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep for Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Best Comedian: Satya and Vennela Kishore for Mathu Vadalara 2

Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula and Baby Harika for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Mercy Killing)

Best Director: Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD

First Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Feature Film: Pottel

Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar

Best Debut Feature Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Children’s Film: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Best Wholesome Entertainment Film: Aay… Mem Friends Andi

Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, Social Uplift of Depressed Classes: Committee Kurrollu

Feature Film on Environment/Heritage/History: Razakar

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy for Gaami

Best Editor: Navin Nooli for Lucky Baskhar

Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon for Gaami

Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu for Music Shop Murthy

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar

Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod for Gangster

Best Makeup Artist: Nalla Sreenu and Razakar

Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose for Raju Yadav

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya for Devara's Ayudha Pooja Song

Best Art Director: Andhintin Zihant Choudary for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo for Razakar

Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's Nijame Ne Chebuthunna Song

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for Pushpa 2 The Rule's Sooseki Song

Special Jury Award

Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan for Lucky Baskhar

Special Jury Award: Ananya Nagalla for Pottel

Jury Special Mention: Faria Abdullah for Mathu Vadalara 2's Rap Song

Special Jury Award: Sujith and Sandeep (Directors – KA)

Special Jury Award Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally

