Gaddar Film Awards 2025: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Allu Arjun win top honours | See full winner list

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the first edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Award winners was revealed. Nivetha Thomas was chosen as the best leading actress for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu,' Allu Arjun as the best leading actor for 'Pushpa-2,' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film. Not only in the best film category, but Nag Ashwin's Pan India film also bagged several awards in the technical categories, including best art director and best make-up. Nag Ashwin was also announced the best director by the Telangana Government.
Let's have a look at full winners list here:
Best Leading Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2
Best Leading Actress: Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu
Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep for Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Best Comedian: Satya and Vennela Kishore for Mathu Vadalara 2
Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula and Baby Harika for 35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Mercy Killing)
Best Director: Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD
First Best Feature Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Second Best Feature Film: Pottel
Third Best Feature Film: Lucky Baskhar
Best Debut Feature Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Children’s Film: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu
Best Wholesome Entertainment Film: Aay… Mem Friends Andi
Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, Social Uplift of Depressed Classes: Committee Kurrollu
Feature Film on Environment/Heritage/History: Razakar
Best Director: Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD
Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy for Gaami
Best Editor: Navin Nooli for Lucky Baskhar
Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon for Gaami
Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu for Music Shop Murthy
Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar
Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod for Gangster
Best Makeup Artist: Nalla Sreenu and Razakar
Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar for Kalki 2898 AD
Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose for Raju Yadav
Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya for Devara's Ayudha Pooja Song
Best Art Director: Andhintin Zihant Choudary for Kalki 2898 AD
Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo for Razakar
Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's Nijame Ne Chebuthunna Song
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for Pushpa 2 The Rule's Sooseki Song
Special Jury Award
Special Jury Award: Dulquer Salmaan for Lucky Baskhar
Special Jury Award: Ananya Nagalla for Pottel
Jury Special Mention: Faria Abdullah for Mathu Vadalara 2's Rap Song
Special Jury Award: Sujith and Sandeep (Directors – KA)
Special Jury Award Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally
Also Read: Rajesh, Tamil actor, dies at 75 in Chennai; had worked in more than 150 films